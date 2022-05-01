Richmond blasts four homers in 9-1 win to finish series

The Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Bowie Baysox, 9-1, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond, powered by four home runs, including two by Shane Matheny.

The Flying Squirrels (13-8) have won four straight and took five-of-six in the series against the Baysox (9-11).

The Flying Squirrels opened a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded, Robert Emery lifted a sacrifice fly to score Frankie Tostado from third. Bowie starter Garrett Stallings (Loss, 1-2) picked up a strikeout to limit the inning to one run.

In the fourth, Tostado launched a solo homer to left-center, his second of the season, to open a 2-0 lead for the Flying Squirrels.

In the fifth, Matheny clubbed his first homer of the game, a two-run shot to open a 4-0 lead. Simon Whiteman extended the lead to 6-0 with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.

Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg (Win 2-0) lowered his season ERA to 1.71 with six scoreless innings, his second consecutive six-inning, scoreless outing. On the year, he has pitched 16.1 innings against the Baysox without allowing a run.

Bowie broke the shutout in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly by J.D. Mundy.

In the bottom of the eighth, Franklin Labour knocked a solo homer. Later in the inning, Matheny hit a two-run homer to left field to push Richmond’s lead to 9-1.

Relievers Taylor Rashi and Travis Perry each worked a scoreless inning to finish the game.

After a day off on Monday, the Flying Squirrels open a six-game series at home against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng is scheduled to start for Richmond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday is James River Appreciation Night, featuring a “River City” T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Seredni Tire & Auto Center.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-543-4460 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

