Radford safety rest areas on Interstate 81 to close for paving

Beginning next week, the Interstate 81 safety rest areas in Radford, northbound and southbound, are scheduled to be closed, weather permitting. The closure will be in place while the parking areas are being paved.

On Monday, August 12 at 8 a.m., the I-81 southbound Radford Safety Rest Area at mile marker 108 will close. The site will re-open on Monday, August 19, at 8 a.m.

On Monday, August 19 at 8 a.m., the I-81 northbound Radford Safety Rest Area at mile marker 108 will close. The site will reopen on Monday, August 26 at 8 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly. If you need assistance with finding another safety rest area in this vicinity, visit www.virginiadot.org/travel/map-rest-area.asp.

Message boards will be posted for motorists while the rest areas are closed.

For the latest information on this closure, visit www.511Virginia.org or follow us on Twitter at @VaDOTSalem.

