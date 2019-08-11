Radford safety rest areas on Interstate 81 to close for paving
Beginning next week, the Interstate 81 safety rest areas in Radford, northbound and southbound, are scheduled to be closed, weather permitting. The closure will be in place while the parking areas are being paved.
On Monday, August 12 at 8 a.m., the I-81 southbound Radford Safety Rest Area at mile marker 108 will close. The site will re-open on Monday, August 19, at 8 a.m.
On Monday, August 19 at 8 a.m., the I-81 northbound Radford Safety Rest Area at mile marker 108 will close. The site will reopen on Monday, August 26 at 8 a.m.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly. If you need assistance with finding another safety rest area in this vicinity, visit www.virginiadot.org/travel/map-rest-area.asp.
Message boards will be posted for motorists while the rest areas are closed.
For the latest information on this closure, visit www.511Virginia.org or follow us on Twitter at @VaDOTSalem.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.