President Biden signs 9/11 National Memorial Trail Legislation

President Biden has signed H.R. 2278, bipartisan legislation to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail, a trail route linking the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City, the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Introduced by Reps. Gerald E. Connolly (D-VA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Don Beyer (D-VA), the bill previously passed the House of Representatives 423-0 and in the Senate by unanimous consent.

“Today in the Oval Office, as we continue to honor the 20th anniversary of September 11th, President Biden brought us one step closer to making this vision for the 9/11 National Memorial Trail a reality,” said Congressman Connolly. “The September 11 National Memorial will serve a particularly significant role – honoring the families and loved ones who were victims of the attack, and the heroes who saved countless lives on such a tragic day. I thank President Biden, my colleagues Representatives Fitzpatrick and Beyer, and the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, especially my friend David Brickley, for their steadfast and unrelenting support of this project.”

“With the signing of this bill into law, this huge and historic milestone that is the September 11th National Memorial Trail becomes a lasting legacy that will forever serve as a symbol of American resilience,” said Congressman Fitzpatrick. “This trail will allow us to harness the great outdoors to forever commemorate our heroes and memorialize the innocent lives our nation lost on 9/11. I am incredibly grateful for Congressmen Connolly and Beyer’s leadership in pushing this bipartisan effort across the finish line.”

“The September 11th National Memorial Trail is a 1,300-mile living Trail of Remembrance to honor those Heroes of 9/11. I would like to thank President Biden and his administration for their strong support of this legislation, Congressman Gerry Connolly for his leadership in sponsoring HR 2278, and the entire Congress for their unanimous and bi-partisan support,” said David Brickley, Founder and President Emeritus of the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance. “The “9/11 Trail” was a 20-year effort envisioned immediately after the horrendous events of September 11, 2001 as a way to honor those Heroes who gave their all on that tragic day. It is designed as an unbroken triangle connecting the three national monuments at New York City, the Pentagon and Somerset, Pennsylvania. The federal designation will ensure that as all enjoy the trail and greenway, they will also have an opportunity to reflect on the resilience and perseverance of America as a country and people.”

“A new generation has been born since 2001 and other generations will follow. The 9/11 Trail will provide a healthy, beautiful recreational opportunity to remember that fateful day,” Brickley added. “Lest we forget. I am sorry that I could not return from Europe in time for this very special day, but President Biden’s signature on this legislation has achieved our goal to honor the Heroes of 9/11.”

“We’re grateful for the support of Congress and President Biden. With this federal designation, the 9/11 National Memorial Trail will continue to serve as an active memorial to those who passed on 9/11, those who served as heroes, and the family and friends that provide an inspiration to those who will use the Trail today and for generations to come,” said Tom Baxter, president of the Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail Alliance.

The September 11th National Memorial Trail is a 1,300-mile system of trails and roadways that are a symbol of resiliency and character that links the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C and the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It serves as a tribute to the fallen men and women who perished on September 11, 2001.

The Trail’s design constitutes a triangular route that will pass through some of the most beautiful and historic parts of the United States. Starting at the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, the Trail will extend northwest to the Flight 93 National Memorial. It will then continue east to New York City’s National September 11 Memorial and Museum. The Trail then heads south following the East Coast Greenway connecting to the 9/11 Memorial Garden of Reflection. It then connects to the National Mall in Washington D.C. and ultimately returns to the Pentagon Memorial.

The legislation is endorsed by the September 11 National Memorial Trail Alliance.

Text of the legislation is available here.