Podcast: Fast times at Thunder Valley, plus NASCAR at the midway point

Rod Mullins is back from Thunder Valley, which was taken over this past weekend by the NHRA. Top speeds were over the 300 mph mark as temperatures soared. Rod takes us behind the scenes.

We also look back at Daniel Suarez’s historic June 12 win in the NASCAR Cup Series, the first-ever Cup Series win for a Mexican-born driver.

The show wraps with a look ahead to this weekend’s Cup Series race in Nashville.

