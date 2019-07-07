Oyster & Wine Festival benefits The Virginia Oyster Trail

The Virginia Oyster Trail is celebrating National Oyster Day and Virginia’s oyster farmers and watermen by uniting Virginia’s coastal region with the Shenandoah Valley in an exquisitely fun weekend at the Oyster & Wine Festival hosted by On Sunny Slope Farm in Rockingham County.

Enjoy unique “merroir-terroir” pairings of oysters and wine from Virginia’s signature Oyster Trial while serenaded by premiere performing artists.

Spend a leisurely Saturday afternoon on the farm with your family and friends. It’s an All Virginia Day under the tent.

On Sunny Slope Farm, situated in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley in Rockingham County, is a member of the Virginia Oyster Trail. The Virginia Oyster Trail is a visitor-directed experiential “journey of discovery” program focused on the Virginia Oyster; highlighting participating watermen/aqua-artisan/ aquaculture businesses.

Details

MAIN WEBSITE: www. wineoysterjazzfestival.com

TICKET SITE: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/oyster-wine-festival- 2019-on-sunny-slope-farm- tickets-61335088902

FACEBOOK: https://www. facebook.com/ oysterwinejazzfestival

LODGING: Hotel Madison – http://bit.ly/ Discount19OWFest

Schedule

Oyster Shucking Workshop|Friday, August 2, 2019 | 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

This hands-on experience includes a shucking lesson taught by Virginia’s National Oyster Shucking Champion, Deborah Pratt.

3rd Annual Oyster & Wine Festival| Saturday, August 3, 2019 | 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Featured Guests

Deborah Pratt, Virginia’s National Oyster Shucking Champion

Featured Virginia Oyster Purveyors and Vineyard/Wineries

Raw Half Shell Oysters: Big Island Aquaculture

Roasted Half Shell Oysters: Big Island Aquaculture

Fried Oysters: Byrd’s Seafood Foodtruck

Oyster Stew: Cowarts/Bevan’s Oyster Company

Oysters Rockefeller: Chessie Seafood and Aqua Farms

Williamsburg Winery

Saude Creek Vineyards

Good Luck Cellars

Mattaponi Winery

Ingleside Vineyards

Featured Performing Artists

Stephanie Nakasian Trio – Stephanie is an exciting, seasoned vocalist and master of innovative jazz improvisation, completely authentic with a fresh and vibrant sound all her own.

Chris Whiteman – Chris is a jazz guitar virtuoso having performed throughout the United States and Europe.

Kipyn Martin – Kipyn Martin is an emerging and award-winning Indie Folk artist who currently plays festivals, concert halls, coffeehouses, and house concerts from New England to Texas.

“Valley Meets Bay” Sunday Brunch | Sunday, August 4, 2019 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Set in family farm fashion, you will delight in a menu featuring exquisite dishes from Virginia “merroir and terroir” farms, blending their bounty into a unique culinary experience.

