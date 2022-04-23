Ortiz walkoff grand slam keys seven-run Virginia rally in extra-inning win

Virginia rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the 10th, highlighted by a walkoff Devin Ortiz grand slam, to stun North Carolina, 11-7, on Saturday at The Dish.

North Carolina had tied the game in the ninth on a leadoff solo homer by Alberto Osuna off Virginia closer Will Geerdes. Virginia (30-10, 12-8 ACC) had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with one out after Jake Gelof was intentionally walked, but Ortiz grounded into a double play to end that threat.

UNC (23-16, 8-12 ACC) scored three runs in its half of the 10th, on a two-run double from Mac Horvath and an RBI fielders choice from Johnny Castagnozzi.

A Casey Saucke one-out sac fly got UVA back to 7-5, and after a walk to leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall, Kyle Teel ripped a 2-2 pitch to right for an RBI single that got the ‘Hoos back within a run.

An Alex Tappen RBI single tied the game.

Gelof was intentionally walked again, bringing Ortiz back up again with the bases loaded.

Ortiz hammered the first pitch from Carolina reliever Connor Bovair out of the ballpark beyond the Hoo Zone in left.

The homer was his fifth of the season.

Teel was 4-for-5 on the day with three runs scored and a run batted in.

Gelof was 2-for-4 with a homer, his 15th, a solo shot in the fourth, and had three RBI on the day.

Starter Brian Gursky got a no-decision after giving up two runs, one earned, on seven hits in 5.2 innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Paul Kosanovich (2-0) was credited with the win despite giving up three runs in the top of the 10th.

Story by Chris Graham

