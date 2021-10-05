Organizations endorse Spanberger’s Better Cybercrime Metrics Act

Published Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, 10:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Several national law enforcement organizations have endorsed Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s bipartisan, bicameral bill to improve the federal government’s understanding, measurement and tracking of cybercrime.

Spanberger’s Better Cybercrime Metrics Act would improve how the federal government tracks, measures, analyzes, and prosecutes cybercrime. By starting the process of building an effective system to delineate and track cybercrime incidents, her legislation would allow U.S. law enforcement agencies to better identify cyberthreats, prevent attacks, and take on the challenge of cybercrime.

Spanberger (D-VA-07) introduced the legislation in August.

Among the law enforcement organizations now backing Spanberger’s Better Cybercrime Metrics Act is the National Fraternal Order of Police, which publicly announced their support this week. Additionally, her legislation has now been endorsed by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, National Association of Police Organizations, National White Collar Crime Center, and Cybercrime Support Network.

“On behalf of the more than 364,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, I am proud to offer our support for this necessary legislation,” said Patrick Yoes, National President, National Fraternal Order of Police.

Click here to read the full letter of support.

“Unfortunately, our government lacks the preparedness required to fully address the threats posed by the next generation of cybercrime and cyberattacks. To protect the privacy, wallets, and security of American families and businesses online, we need to make sure our national crime classification system can properly identify cybercrimes, prevent attacks, and hold perpetrators accountable,” said Spanberger. “I am proud to have several national law enforcement organizations now support my bipartisan Better Cybercrime Metrics Act. The men and women who keep our communities safe deserve the resources and support they need to fight cybercrime, and this bill would give our law enforcement additional tools to thwart cybercriminals and protect the American people.”

Specifically, Spanberger’s Better Cybercrime Metrics Act would improve federal cybercrime metrics by:

Requiring the Government Accountability Office to report on the effectiveness of current cybercrime mechanisms and highlight disparities in reporting data between cybercrime data and other types of crime data,

Requiring that the National Crime Victimization Survey incorporate questions related to cybercrime in its survey instrument,

Requiring the U.S. Department of Justice to contract with the National Academy of Sciences to develop a taxonomy for cybercrime that can be used by law enforcement, and

Ensuring that the National Incident Based Reporting System — or any successor system — include cybercrime reports from federal, state, and local officials.