Opportunities to learn about Albemarle County homestay regulations

Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, 9:39 am

Albemarle CountyHomestays are short-term rentals, like those found on sites like AirBnB and VRBO. Do you operate, or plan to start, a homestay in the Albemarle County? The county is hosting two upcoming workshops that will explain all of the applicable regulations and how to file your applications.

Upcoming Workshops

  • Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the County Office Building
  • Friday, Nov. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Northside Library

For a general overview of Homestays in Albemarle County, visit this webpage: www.albemarle.org/homestays

 

