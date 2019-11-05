Opportunities to learn about Albemarle County homestay regulations

Homestays are short-term rentals, like those found on sites like AirBnB and VRBO. Do you operate, or plan to start, a homestay in the Albemarle County? The county is hosting two upcoming workshops that will explain all of the applicable regulations and how to file your applications.

Upcoming Workshops

Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the County Office Building

Friday, Nov. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Northside Library

For a general overview of Homestays in Albemarle County, visit this webpage: www.albemarle.org/homestays

