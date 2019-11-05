Opportunities to learn about Albemarle County homestay regulations
Homestays are short-term rentals, like those found on sites like AirBnB and VRBO. Do you operate, or plan to start, a homestay in the Albemarle County? The county is hosting two upcoming workshops that will explain all of the applicable regulations and how to file your applications.
Upcoming Workshops
- Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the County Office Building
- Friday, Nov. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Northside Library
For a general overview of Homestays in Albemarle County, visit this webpage: www.albemarle.org/homestays