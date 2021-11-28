ODU defeats Charlotte, 56-34, in Oyster Bowl to win fifth in a row

ODU is bowl-eligible after blitzing Charlotte, 56-34, winning its fifth game in a row after a 1-6 start.

Conference USA has seven guaranteed bowl bids, but because North Texas upset previously unbeaten UTSA, there are now eight Conference USA teams bowl-eligible.

ODU (6-6, 5-3 C-USA) has not gone to a bowl since defeating Eastern Michigan in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl.

The Monarchs were 1-11 in 2019, and then didn’t play in 2020.

And then, the 1-6 start this year.

Basically, 2-17, and now, bowl-eligible.

Head coach Ricky Rahne said he’s confident his team will receive a bowl bid and says the Monarchs clearly have earned one.

“To be able to coach these guys for another couple of weeks would be a dream come true,” Rahne said. “I know it’s not guaranteed. There are all sorts of sponsors and politics and TV and things I’m not privy to involved here.

“But if you’re a human being who likes college football, and you go into that locker room, there is a zero percent chance you’re not sending that team to a bowl game. And if somebody decides not to send us to a bowl game, then they probably take candy from babies and kick puppies. Because this team has earned it.”

Great quotes from coach there.

Wide receiver Ali Jennings III had a career day for the Monarchs, hauling in nine passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Blake Watson rushed 18 times for 106 times and two touchdowns and became only the second ODU player ever to rush for more than 1,000 yards.

Quarterback Hayden Wolff completed 17 of 26 passes for three touchdowns and 328 yards.

