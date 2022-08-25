ODU announces home-and-home football series with Connecticut in 2026-2027
ODU and UConn will play a home and home football series beginning in 2026 in Norfolk and will play again in East Hartford in 2027, ODU Athletic Director Dr. Wood Selig announced on Wednesday.
The series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. It will be the first meeting between the Monarchs and Huskies.
The two teams will meet the following year at UConn on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Selig also announced the ODU vs. Liberty game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 will kickoff at 6 p.m.