Oct. 23 Community Job Fair: More than 1,000 open positions

The Skyline Connections Rotary Club will host a Community Job Fair on Oct. 23 to benefit the residents of Waynesboro, Staunton, Augusta County and Nelson County at the Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium in Staunton.

This is a free event for job seekers, employers, and social service organizations.

Employers include, but are not limited to: Amazon, AmeriCare Plus, Aramark/UVA Dining, Augusta Correctional Center, Augusta Health, F&M Bank, Fisher Auto Parts, LaborMax, Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare, Marshalls Distribution Center, Middle River Regional Jail, Priority Patient Transport, Qualified Staffing, Summit Square, The Retreat at Fishersville, Wall Residences, Western State Hospital, and White’s Travel Center.

Attending employers are looking to hire more than 1,000 employees within the local region.

Resume building and interviewing support will be available on site through our generous volunteers.

All CDC recommended COVID-19 precautions will be followed at this event to include mandatory masks and social distancing.

For more information, contact the club at skylineconnectionsrc@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/skylineconnectionsrc.