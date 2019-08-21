Northam announces Women in Innovation conference

Published Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 7:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced the Commonwealth’s first annual Women in Innovation conference to celebrate the success of women innovators and honor their achievements.

The event, presented by the Virginia Information Technologies Agency Innovation Program, will take place September 12 in Richmond.

“Trailblazing women have paved the way for progress throughout Virginia’s history and continue to help define our Commonwealth’s innovative spirit,” said Northam. “This event will bring together successful women leaders and entrepreneurs from across the public and private sectors to share their stories, learn from each other, and continue to drive positive change in their communities and throughout Virginia.”

At this first of its kind event for Virginia state government, attendees will hear about the journeys of women leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Speakers and panelists will discuss how they have guided their work and communities with impactful leadership, uplifting their peers and investing in change. The event will offer participants significant networking opportunities, a platform to collaborate on new ideas, and inspiration to continue making a difference in their communities.

“This conference provides a platform for influential women leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase achievements in their respective fields and to identify opportunities for collaboration,” said Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner.

The event will focus on exciting topics including innovation in technology, energy, science and transportation. Keynote speaker, Ingrid Harb, is a global advocate from Mexico who fought through the cultural mold to create a career for herself and hundreds of young women around the world.

The event will be held at the historic Bolling Haxall House in Richmond. The registration fee is $50, and additional event information, including the program schedule, can be found on the Women in Innovation website.

Like this: Like Loading...