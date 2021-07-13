Northam announces $3.4M to advance research commercialization in key tech sectors

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that 34 small technology-focused businesses in Virginia will receive a total of $3.4 million in Commonwealth Commercialization Fund grants.

The grants will support commercialize research in an array of sectors, including agricultural and environmental technologies, autonomous systems, clean energy, cybersecurity, data analytics, life sciences, and space and satellites.

These awards mark the inaugural funding round for CCF, which was developed through the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority.

“Facilitating research breakthroughs and getting new technologies out of the lab and into the hands of consumers is key to driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Commonwealth,” Northam said. “I am confident this first round of CCF awards will produce far-reaching benefits and congratulate these innovators and entrepreneurs on their success in developing transformative solutions to improve lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face.”

CCF was launched in 2020 to promote innovative and collaborative commercialization efforts, consolidating two legacy programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund and the Virginia Research Investment Fund. The Fiscal Year 2021 round offered grants of up to $100,000 to advance early-stage technology projects in strategically important industries through product or service development, market research, intellectual property protection, marketing, pilots, and more. Award recipients will provide 1:1 match funding.

“The new Commonwealth Commercialization Fund signals Virginia’s commitment to increasing commercialization outcomes for small Virginia businesses across many industries,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Early funding is essential in bringing new products and innovations to market and we look forward to watching the awardees’ innovations thrive in the Commonwealth.”

“We are excited to announce these awards from this first solicitation of CCF,” said Bob Stolle, president of VIPA. “VIPA was created to be a catalyst for expanding innovation and entrepreneurship in Virginia with a clear goal of accelerating scientific, technology-based research and commercialization. These awards are just the beginning of our work with companies, universities, and research institutes to advance research from proof-of-concept to commercialization.”

CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization. For more information about the CCF program, visit cit.org/ccf.

The following CCF projects will be awarded, contingent upon acceptance of award terms and conditions:

3 Ridge Technologies Inc. | Bill Sareen

Agria™ – Truly Organic Scalable Organic Farm Factories, $100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Lynchburg

Advaray | Dr. Timothy Showalter

Progress Toward Commercialization of a Novel Hydrogen-Based Product for Pelvic Brachytherapy, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

AgroSpheres, Inc. | Ameer Shakeel

Commercialization of Reliable, Sustainable Crop Protection Products, $100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Charlottesville

AtWork Systems, Inc. | Jin Chun

Cybersecurity Assessment Tools for SaaS Platform, $100,000, Cybersecurity, Herndon

Babylon Micro-Farms Inc. | Graham Smith

Advancing Micro-Farm Technology – Developing Automated Quality Control to Improve the Producibility and Reliability of Babylon Micro-Farms’ IoT Platform, $98,250, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Richmond

BEAM Diagnostics, Inc | Dr. Sarah Snider

Commercialization of Beacon: A Digital Platform for Innovative Prediction Tools in Healthcare, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Roanoke

BlackBoiler, Inc. | Daniel Broderick

User Control of AI-Powered Contract Markup, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Arlington

Bonumose, Inc. | Edwin Rogers

Making Healthy Sugar Affordable for the Mass Market, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

Caza Health LLC | Peggy Robinson

Improving Women’s Health Outcomes – A New Diagnostic Research Tool, $99,898, Life and Health Sciences, Earlysville

Cerillo, Inc. | Kevin Seitter

Development of a Low-Cost, Miniaturized, Field-Deployable ELISA Reader, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

Contraline, Inc | Kevin Eisenfrats

Development of Market Access Strategy for a Novel Male Contraceptive, $99,998, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

Federal Foundry LLC | Geoffrey Orazem

Government Contracting Capture Application, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Arlington

Fend Incorporated | Colin Dunn

Sales Acceleration: Fend Cellular Data Diode and Data Extraction Subscriptions, $100,000, Cybersecurity, Arlington

GPX LLC | Eric Berger

Reinvigorating Participatory Democracy with GPX, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond

Humanitru | Alan Wei

Machine Learning and Marketing Automation to Improve Donor Retention and Acquisition, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond

Icarus Medical LLC | Evan Eckersley

Determination of Clinical Outcomes for a Novel Multi-Compartment Unloader Brace, $99,989, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

Itus Digital | Joe Nichols

Itus Go-To-Market, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Roanoke

Jeeva Informatics Solutions Inc | Harsha Rajasimha

Remote Touchless Patient Recruitment and Retention Platform for Clinical Research, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Vienna

Keshif, LLC | Dr. Adil Yalcin

Keshif/Exploratory Interactive Visual Data Analytics, $95,700, Data Science and Analytics, Alexandria

Laser Thermal Analysis, LLC | Dr. John Gaskins

Steady State Thermoreflectance in Fiber Optics: SSTR-F, $50,000, Data Science and Analytics, Charlottesville

Leading Edge Advanced Fibers, Inc. | Michael Duncan

Development of Ultra-Lightweight Materials for Use in Satellites, $100,000, Space and Satellites, Charlottesville

Li Industries, Inc. | Nolan Schmidt

Automatic Direct Recycling of End-of-Life Electric Vehicle Lithium-Ion Batteries, $100,000, Clean Energy, Blacksburg

Meru Biotechnologies | Dr. Daniel Rodenhaver

Development and Commercialization of TruBind Technology for Drug Discovery, $95,850, Life and Health Sciences, Richmond

Metaform | Jeff Gunther

System for Effectively Integrating Disparate Information Sources, $97,547, Data Science and Analytics, Charlottesville

MOVA Technologies, Inc. | Matthew Gulotta

Panel Bed Carbon Capture: Component Design, Integration, and IP Protection, $100,000, Clean Energy, Pulaski

NOVI LLC | Dr. Amit Mehra

Remote Imaging and AI-Based Flaw Detection for Pavement and Infrastructure Maintenance, $99,250, Data Science and Analytics, Arlington

Onclave Networks, Inc. | Marianne Meins

Zero Trust Remote Access for Smart Communities, $100,000, Cybersecurity, McLean

Psionic LLC | Philip Ma

Psionic Navigation Doppler Lidar, $100,000, Space and Satellites, Hampton

Rimstorm Inc. | Ben Gerenstein

CMMC GovCon Enclave, $100,000, Cybersecurity, Herndon

Service Robotics & Technologies | Dr. Gregory Scott

Optimizing Energy and HVAC Usage through Integrated, Automated Scheduling for Facilities in Higher Education, $99,999, Autonomous Systems, Springfield

SVT Robotics | Jim Hodson

Natural Language Processing and Interface for Robotic Integration Systems, $100,000, Autonomous Systems, Norfolk

TrueAlgae | Zachary Pogue

Revolutionizing Algae for Multi-Purpose Agribusiness in VA, $100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Chantilly

Visual Workforce, Inc. | Bryan Bostic

Visual Workforce Skills Management and Workforce Visualizations Software, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond

ZeoVation | Dr. Bo Wang

Additive Manufacturing of Antimicrobial/Antiviral Polymeric Devices, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Manassas