Northam announces $135.8M in grants to state, local criminal justice programs

Gov. Ralph Northam this week announced the award of $135.8 million in grant funding to localities, nonprofits and state agencies throughout Virginia to support state and local criminal justice programs.

The Criminal Justice Services Board of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services approved the grants during its May 20 virtual meeting.

The majority of this funding, over $85.5 million, will support services in the Commonwealth for those who have been the victim of a crime. Specifically, many of the recipient organizations provide direct services for traditionally underserved populations and victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

“Each of these grant recipients play an important role in keeping our communities safe and supporting victims and survivors of crime,” Northam said. “This funding will sustain the operations of a variety of critical programs and help expand the reach of services to underserved areas of the Commonwealth.”

In total, the 436 grants fund over 1,500 positions in the Commonwealth and provide operational funding for many criminal justice programs, including:

Comprehensive Community Corrections Act Program

Pretrial Services Act Program

Pre and Post Incarceration Services Program

Jail Mental Health Pilot Program

Hate Crimes Grant Program

Addiction Recovery Grant Program

Residential Substance Abuse Treatment

Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program

School Resource Officer Incentive Grant Program

Victims Services Grant Program

Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program

Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund

Victim Witness Grant Program

Court-Appointed Special Advocate Program

Child Advocacy Center and Child Treatment Grant

“The programs supported by these grants provide essential services throughout the criminal justice system,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “By continuing to support a wide range of programs, we are working to ensure the safety of all Virginians.”

“DCJS will continue to aid the CJSB to make sure grant funds like these are supporting services dedicated to marginalized communities,” said DCJS Director Shannon Dion. “We are committed to administering grant programs that help all sectors of society.”

DCJS administered nearly 700 grants in Fiscal Year 2021 totaling more than $63 million in federal funds, $39 million in general funds, and $11 million in special funds. The grants support programs and initiatives across the criminal justice system and related agencies in Virginia.

More information about the grants approved by the Board on May 20 is available here.

