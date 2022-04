North Carolina rebounds from sweep at UVA, defeats Liberty, 8-1

The North Carolina jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, downing the Liberty Flames, 8-1, Wednesday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium.

The Tar Heels benefited from two Flames errors in the second inning to build a 5-0 advantage.

Liberty catcher Gray Betts hit his fourth home run of the season for the Flames’ lone run.

The loss snaps Liberty’s four-game winning streak. The Flames drop to 26-13. North Carolina moves to 24-17.

