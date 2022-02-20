North Carolina ends Virginia Tech winning streak with 65-57 triumph

The winning streak is over for the usually hot-shooting Hokies of Virginia Tech as Mike Young’s team fell 65-57 to North Carolina on Saturday as Cassell Coliseum.

Tech, which had won six straight in the Atlantic Coast Conference to play itself into the NCAA Tournament conversation, had one of its worst shooting nights of the season, scoring the second lowest total of points in a game this campaign. The Hokies fell to 16-11 on the season and 8-8 in conference.

Just two Tech players scored in double figures, with Keve Aluma recording 16 points and nine boards, while Justyn Mutts had 10 points.

After some blistering shooting nights from deep, that wasn’t the case in this one. Tech entered the game as one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation but shot a season-low percentage of 19.2, making just 5 of 26 attempts.

Virginia native Armando Bacot had a big game for the Tar Heels, scoring 12 points and recording 15 rebounds.

Tech had the lead in the first half but found itself down 38-30 at the break and just couldn’t really get back into the things with UNC holding a double-digit lead late and using its size to out-rebound Tech 38-31

Starting point guard Storm Murphy finished with just two points on the night, while Hunter Cattoor had just five points.

Tech is next in action on Wednesday with a trip to Georgia Tech, with tip-off set for 9 p.m. ET.

Story by Roger Gonzalez