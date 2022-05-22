Norfolk Tides blast six home runs in win, finishing 5-1 on road trip

The Norfolk Tides (20-22) routed the Charlotte Knights (17-25), 14-3, on Sunday at Truist Field. The Tides had a season-high six home runs, with Kyle Stowers hitting three of them.

Dylan Harris started the home run barrage with his first of the seaon in the second inning. That three-run blast was followed by another when Robert Neustrom did so in the third. Stowers led off the fifth inning with his first homer of the game. Kelvin Gutiérrez blasted a two-run homer later in the inning to take the 9-2 lead.

Stowers hit his second home run in the sixth inning, then hit his third home run in the seventh. It was a three-run shot, giving the Tides a 14-2 lead. After going 3-for-5 with four runs, three home runs, five RBI and a walk, Stowers extended his hitting streak to eight games…since that streak started on May 14, he’s hitting .438 (14-for-32) with four doubles, six home runs, 13 RBI and six walks…the streak is his longest of the season and the highest since he hit in 14 consecutive games with Double-A Bowie from July 9 – 23, 2021…it was his fifth multi-hit effort, and is on his second multi-hit streak (April 14 – 15 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre).

The three home run game was the second time a Tide has done so this season, when Ryan McKenna did so on May 11 vs. Memphis this year. The six homers in one game set the franchise record as an Orioles affiliate (since 2007). The last time Norfolk hit that many was when they set a franchise record seven at Charlotte on April 28, 2005.

Grayson Rodriguez earned the win for Norfolk. He went a season long six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine. He’s the only pitcher in the International league to record three straight starts with at least eight strikeouts The Tides return to Harbor Park for a two-week homestand on Tuesday night, with first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. vs. Gwinnett.

