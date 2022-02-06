No injuries in Albemarle County fire: Family displaced by damage

Published Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 8:51 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 3700 block of Rolling Road.

The first apparatus arrived on scene 16 minutes after dispatch. Crews have contained the fire.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate the home and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. The residents have been displaced by the fire damage and are staying with area family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal. If the public has any information related to the fire, contact 434-296-5833.