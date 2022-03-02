No. 20 Liberty drops Radford, 11-3, to post seventh straight win

The No. 20 Liberty Flames jumped out to a 6-0 lead over the first two innings and never looked back, sailing to an 11-3 win over the Radford Highlanders Tuesday afternoon at Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium.

Liberty catcher Gray Betts collected three hits, including his first home run of the season, leading off the contest en route to driving in three runs and scoring three runs.

In addition, center fielder Derek Orndorff hit two home runs, his sixth and seventh, and had four RBI, while third baseman Stephen Hill had three hits and three RBI, scoring three runs in the contest.

Liberty extends its winning streak to seven games, improving to 7-1 on the year. Host Radford drops to 2-6.