Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25.
This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
A plant sale will also be offered on Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25.
A tag and release event will be held toward the end of the exhibit.
Butterfly Haven is included in your membership or daily ticket.
The museum introduces visitors to more than 250 living species native to Virginia through exhibits, discovery centers and interactive hands-on exhibits.
The museum is located between Williamsburg and Norfolk/Virginia Beach at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News (I-64, exit 258-A).
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 757-595-1900 or visit https://thevlm.org/