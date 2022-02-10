New York man sentenced for bomb threats to Langley Air Force Base

Published Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, 9:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A New York man has sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up Langley Air Force Base in Hampton.

According to court documents, D’Carlo Nimis Deluca, 51, called the New York Police Department at 6:32 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2021, and threatened to “blow up” Langley Air Force Base. About 11 minutes later, at 6:43 a.m., Deluca directly called Langley Air Force Base and reported there was a bomb in a building on base.

As a result of the threats, the Air Force cleared portions of the base and expended resources to ensure the area was safe. Deluca further disrupted Air Force operations by making another threat shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2021, which again resulted in the Air Force clearing portions of the base.

Deluca has a history of making threats of violence or imminent emergency activity. At the time he made the threats to Langley Air Force Base, he was under federal court supervision from the Southern District of New York for his prior federal conviction for making threats to blow up Trump Tower and the White House.

Since 2019, Deluca has made dozens of threats, including threats to kill former President Trump, President Biden, and the former First Lady. When Deluca was arrested in March 2020, he was found in possession of a pressure cooker, which he previously sent pictures of himself ordering to a tip line for law enforcement in the District of Columbia with messages like “SUSPICIOUS narc packages,” “Ka boom loca en la cabezza,” and “Ka boom.”