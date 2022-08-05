New Hampshire scores five straight, capped by walk-off blast from Aiello
The Flying Squirrels allowed five runs over the final four innings and lost to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 7-6, on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
Richmond (50-48, 10-19) held a 6-2 lead heading into the sixth before the Fisher Cats (45-54, 14-16) chipped away.
In the bottom of the ninth, John Aiello hit a solo homer off of Taylor Rashi (Loss, 1-2) to end the game. The homer snapped a 13.1-inning scoreless streak for Rashi.
New Hampshire started the rally in the sixth with an RBI double by Cam Eden to close the score to 6-3. Addison Barger hit an RBI single in the seventh to pull the Fisher Cats within two. Zach Britton tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run homer.
The Flying Squirrels scored all six of their runs in the fifth inning. Trailing, 2-0, with the bases loaded, Brandon Martorano lined a single to left field to score Jacob Heyward. Tyler Fitzgerald lifted Richmond to a 3-2 lead with a two-RBI single.
After a walk to load the bases, Martorano scored off a double play and Ricardo Genoves capped the inning with a two-run home run to left field to push the lead to 6-2.
The Fisher Cats captured a 1-0 lead in the first inning off a sacrifice fly from Barger.
Ryan Gold made it a 2-0 advantage with a solo home run in the bottom of the second with two outs.
The Flying Squirrels will take on the Fisher Cats Friday night with a first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison (3-1, 2.79) will make the start for Richmond. New Hampshire has yet to announce their starting pitcher.
The Flying Squirrels return home from Aug. 16-21 to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it is Salute to the Peanut Night at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans 15 and older will go home with a Peanut T-shirt presented by Virginia Peanut Farmers Association. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
