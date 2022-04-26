Motorcycle riders urged to sign up for free course through Virginia State Police

Published Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022, 10:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and Virginia State Police is once again offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses across the Commonwealth, now through October.

The free motorcycle self-assessment courses allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more. The courses are conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers in a safe and controlled environment.

“The beautiful spring weather is calling the motorcycling community to Virginia’s highways and scenic byways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Riding a motorcycle is a unique experience with its own unique nuances, making rider safety extremely important. I encourage all Virginia riders to take advantage of this free opportunity to learn from our professional motorcycle troopers. They ride in all weather, all year and can help you better understand the intricacies of operating your bike safely.”

The courses will be held all across the state, including Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Manassas, Richmond, Salem, Virginia Beach, and Wytheville. All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be USDOT approved to participate in this program.

May 7, 9 a.m., Richmond – Steel Horse Harley-Davidson

May 14, 8:30 a.m., Salem – Lakeside Baptist Church

May 21, 8:30 a.m., Yorktown – Waters Edge Church

In addition to the six courses being held in April and May, courses are being held throughout the summer and fall. A comprehensive listing of Ride 2 Save Lives courses can be found by visiting virginiastatepolice.eventbrite.com. Space is limited and advanced registration is required.

Like this: Like Loading...