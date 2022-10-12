Menu
morally reprehensible virginia congressman responds to republican plans to make medicare and social security cuts
Politics

‘Morally reprehensible’: Beyer responds to GOP plans for Medicare, Social Security cuts

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
congress
(© doganmesut – stock.adobe.com)

After House Republicans made clear their intentions Wednesday to leverage future debt-limit negotiations to force cuts to Medicare and Social Security, the chairman of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee (JEC) responded.

Congressman Don Beyer, a Democrat, of Virginia slammed Republicans, according to a press release, for their “economically catastrophic” plan to gut Medicare and Social Security.

“While Democrats are passing legislation to cut costs for households, expand access to health insurance and spur job growth, Republicans have made clear their plans to gut Social Security and Medicare,” Beyer said in his statement Wednesday.

Republicans plan to hold the debt limit hostage and slash vital federal programs “as part of a political game that would be economically catastrophic for seniors, families and our entire economy,” Beyer said.

“Past debt-limit brinksmanship resulted in the first-ever downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and cost the country billions of dollars in lost economic activity, even though a default was ultimately avoided. This announcement comes after a previous proposal from the leader of the Senate Republicans’ campaign committee to sunset Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits in five years,” he added.

Beyer said Republicans are looking to raise costs again for low- and middle-income workers and families in America, while offering giveaways for the country’s wealthiest and corporate interests.

“Not only are these economically disastrous — resulting in fewer jobs, slower economic growth and higher household costs — they are morally reprehensible,” Beyer said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

