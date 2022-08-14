Month of August designated to honor military and veteran caregivers in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin has recognized August as Hidden Heroes Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor the millions of military and veteran caregivers in Virginia and throughout the United States who care for those wounded, ill, or injured who have served our nation throughout wars and conflicts.
“Virginia is proud to partner with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and their Hidden Heroes program to support and acknowledge caregivers that receive little support or acknowledgment for their selfless sacrifices,” said Youngkin. “In fact, most of these Hidden Heroes simply consider the challenging work they do as unconditional love or carrying out their civic and patriotic duty, without realizing they should be categorized as caregivers. I call on all my fellow Virginians to join me in thanking and supporting them. They deserve nothing less.”
Former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole says she has seen first hand the tremendous impact of 5.5 million young spouses, mothers, dads, siblings and other loved ones in the lives of wounded warriors every day.
“Today we are one step closer to ensuring that these caregivers are woven into the fabric of our nation’s appreciation of the military,” said Dole, founder of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “My heartfelt thanks to Governor Youngkin and his team for their strong support of military caregivers, America’s hidden heroes.”
In the certificate of recognition, Governor Youngkin recognizes caregivers whose daily tasks can include bathing, feeding, dressing, and dressing grievous injuries, administering medications, providing emotional support, caring for the family and home and working outside the home to earn essential income.
To read the certificate of recognition of August 2022 as Hidden Heroes Month in Virginia, click here.
For more information about the Hidden Heroes program and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, go to www.HiddenHeroes.org or www.elizabethdolefoundation.org.