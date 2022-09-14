Miss Virginia partners with Virginia ABC for tour of Virginia elementary schools
Miss Virginia Victoria Chuah will promote healthy choices and substance use prevention to students in Virginia elementary schools as part of Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s Miss Virginia school tour program.
The Miss Virginia organization and Virginia ABC share the combined goal of educating students about making positive decisions to better prepare for success. Supported by the Virginia ABC education and prevention mission to eliminate high risk and underage alcohol use, Miss Virginia educates elementary school students about the risks of alcohol and other drug use.
“Substance abuse prevention efforts must begin in Virginia’s elementary schools,” said Chuah. “It is imperative that we set young people up for success in every aspect of their life.”
The tour is funded by a $17,500 ABC grant and features several program options for elementary schools across the state which can participate in person or virtually with a pre-recorded video or live presentation.
The Miss Virginia School Tour messaging aligns with the Virginia Standards of Learning of Advocacy and health promotion, essential health concepts and healthy decisions focusing on substance use prevention as outlined in the SOLs. In accordance with these standards, two versions of the presentation based on grade level (kindergarten-first grade and second-fifth grade) are available.
A Drexel University graduate, Chuah recently earned her master’s degree in computer science from the University of Pittsburgh, graduating summa cum laude.
In addition to her campaign to promote healthy choices, as Miss Virginia she plans to also champion her social impact initiative, “4A: Awareness & Advocacy for Adults with Autism,” which is inspired by her 19-year-old brother, Luke, who has autism.
Since 1953, the Miss Virginia Pageant has provided a platform for young women to advocate for causes and issues important to them.
Virginia ABC has a long-standing partnership with the Miss Virginia organization. Last year’s Miss Virginia, Tatum Sheppard, visited 34 elementary schools reaching 8,441 students.
“Virginia ABC and the Miss Virginia organization have collaborated to meet students where they are with age-appropriate information about drugs and alcohol to protect them from dangerous behaviors as they grow older,” said Virginia ABC education and prevention director Katie Crumble. “This early communication sets the stage for a lifetime of promoting health and safety through being informed, approachable and good leaders.”
For more information on the program, visit www.abc.virginia.gov/education/programs/miss-va.