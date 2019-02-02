Men’s Tennis: No. 12 UVA falls 4-3 at No. 13 Notre Dame

Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 11:25 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA men’s tennisThe No. 12 UVA men’s tennis team (4-1, 1-1 ACC) suffered its first loss of the season, falling 4-3 at No. 13 Notre Dame (4-0, 1-0 ACC) on Friday (Feb. 1).

The Cavaliers dropped the doubles point but went up 3-1 after three straight-set victories at singles 2-4. The Irish closed out the match by winning on the final three singles courts to pick up the 4-3 victory.

Notre Dame started the match with a 6-0 victory on No. 2 doubles followed by a 6-2 win on the top court to take a 1-0 lead into singles.

Junior Carl Soderlund (Stockholm, Sweden) jumped out to a 6-1 victory in his first set against Richard Ciamarra. Söderlund took an early 3-0 lead in the second set, but Ciamarra came charging back to tie things up. Söderlund closed out a 7-5 victory to tie the match at one.

Senior Henrik Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wash.) also picked up a quick victory in his first set, downing Axel Nefve on court three, 6-1. In the second set, Wiersholm hit an ace to cap a 6-4 victory, giving UVA a 2-1 advantage.

On court four, sophomore Gianni Ross (Chicago, Ill.) picked up a 6-3 victory over Tristan McCormick in the first set. The two played a tight second set which was knotted a 5-5. Ross held serve to go up 6-5 and then broke McCormick to win 7-5 and put the Cavaliers up 3-1.

Notre Dame’s comeback began with a straight-set victory on court six that made it 3-2. Freshman Brandon Nakashima (San Diego, Calif.), who had fallen 6-4 in his first set on court one, stormed back in the second set, winning 6-1, to force a third set against Alex Lebedev. The match seemed destined to go to a tiebreaker when Lebedev picked up a break to win the set 7-5 and tie the match at three.

On court five, William Howells was serving, up 5-4, when on the first point of that game freshman Ryan Goetz (Greenlawn, N.Y.) called a serve out, which was overruled by the official. It was the fourth overrule, which resulted in a game penalty and gave the victory to Howells, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, and secured the match for the Irish.

The Cavaliers close out the weekend by playing at Kentucky (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. Virginia’s next home match is a showdown on Friday, Feb. 8 against No. 1 Wake Forest at 6 p.m. at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

#13 Notre Dame 4, #12 Virginia 3

Singles competition

  1. Alex Lebedev (ND) def. Brandon Nakashima (VA) 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

  2. Carl Soderlund (VA) def. Richard Ciamarra (ND) 6-1, 7-5

  3. Henrik Wiersholm (VA) def. Axel Nefve (ND) 6-1, 6-4

  4. Gianni Ross (VA) def. Tristan McCormick (ND) 6-3, 7-5

  5. William Howells (ND) def. Ryan Goetz (VA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

  6. Guillermo Cabrera (ND) def. Aswin Lizen (VA) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles competition

  1. Richard Ciamarra/Tristan McCormick (ND) def. Carl Soderlund/Matthew Lord (VA) 6-2

  2. Alex Lebedev/Axel Nefve (ND) def. Ryan Goetz/William Woodall (VA) 6-0

  3. Henrik Wiersholm/Brandon Nakashima (VA) def. Grayson Broadus/Matt Gamble (ND) 5-1

About Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free PressAugusta Free Press launched in 2002. The site serves as a portal into life in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – in a region encompassing Augusta County, Albemarle County and Nelson County and the cities of Charlottesville, Staunton and Waynesboro, at the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.

Marketing/Website Design | Books from AFP | Advertise | Subscribe


Comments