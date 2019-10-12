Men’s Soccer: Own goal lifts Boston College to 1-1 draw with #1 UVA

Top-ranked UVA (10-0-1, 4-0-1 ACC) played Boston College (7-2-3, 1-2-2 ACC) to a 1-1 draw on a soggy Friday night at Newton Soccer Field.

The Cavaliers unleashed a season-high 21 shots and did not allow a single shot on goal in the contest.

Junior Spencer Patton (Morrisville, Pa.) broke a 0-0 stalemate in the 57th minute on his third goal of the season and second in as many games. Joe Bell (Wanaka, New Zealand) found Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.) in the middle of the box who was able to touch a pass to the far post where Patton beat Eagle goalkeeper Christian Garner to the right side of the net. All three of Patton’s goals have come in ACC play.

A little under eight minutes later, Boston College became the beneficiary of an own goal that knotted the score at one. The goal went into the back off the net after it deflected off the foot of Andreas Ueland who attempted to corral a Boston College cross attempt on the slick surface of Newton Soccer Field.

The goal was the first conceded by the Virginia defense in 692 minutes of game action an snapped a six-match shutout streak, the longest by the Cavaliers since 2009.

Virginia dominated the match in all facets, with a 21-3 shot advantage and took 14 of the 15 corner kick attempts on the night. A total of 10 of the Virginia shot attempts landed on target, the most by a Cavalier team since firing 10 on frame against Duke on Sept. 11, 2015. The 14 corner kick attempts were the most in a game since earning 16 against Xavier on Sept. 2, 2016.

Nathaniel Crofts (Sheffield, England) led the Cavaliers with five shots (three on goal). Junior Irakoze Donasiyano (Roanoke, Va.) had four shot attempts, including a ball that rung off the right post in the 36th minute.

Virginia returns home on Tuesday (Oct. 15) to host in-state foe, No. 17 James Madison at Klöckner Stadium. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will air live on ACC Network. It will kick off a three-game home stand.