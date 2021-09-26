Medical Center Hour returns Wednesday, Sept. 29

Medical Center Hour returns Wednesday, Sept. 29 with a program titled “From Self to System: A “Both/And” Conversation about Improving Clinician Wellbeing.”

The program features Dorrie Fontaine, RN, PhD, FAAN, Dean Emerita, School of Nursing, UVA, Julie Haizlip, MD, MAPP, FNAP, Clinical Professor of Nursing, Attending Physician, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, UVA, Ashley Hurst, JD, M.Div., MA, Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, UVA, and Lili Powell, PhD, MA, Julie Logan Sands Associate Professor, Darden School of Business, Kluge-Schakat Professor, School of Nursing Director, Compassionate Care Initiative.

This program is a Zoom Webinar: us02web.zoom.us/j/82231534062 and will be available live virtually and aired later on our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/user/UVAMCH

Medical Center Hour is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, see Center for Health Humanities and Ethics: med.virginia.edu/biomedical-ethics/medical-center-hour.