McEachin votes to expand access to basic reproductive healthcare for women veterans

Congressman A. Donald McEachin voted in favor of the Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act to expand access to basic reproductive healthcare for women veterans.

The Affordable Care Act grants all women using civilian health insurance access to basic contraceptive services without a co-pay while active-duty servicemembers also have access to contraception without co-pays through TRICARE.

However, the VA still requires co-pays for contraception, denying veterans fair access to these essential services.

“Women veterans make incredible sacrifices and risk their lives in service to our country. They should most assuredly have fair access to basic health care services,” McEachin said. “Improved access to reproductive health care leads to better physical and mental health outcomes, which is why I was pleased to vote for this legislation to eliminate burdensome co-pays for servicemembers insured under the VA.”

This coverage gap unfairly disadvantages female veterans, who now make up the fastest growing group enrolling in VA health care. This legislation ensures they receive the same access to contraceptive care as civilian women covered under the ACA and active-duty women in the armed forces.