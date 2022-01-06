McEachin: Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘assault on America’s values’

January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, as a mob of insurrectionists and seditionists attacked our nation’s Capitol and the seat of our democracy. These violent domestic terrorists sought to overturn the results of our free and fair election and undermine one of our nation’s most important democratic processes.

I was in Washington that day and was forced to seek emergency shelter with members of my staff after a pipe bomb was planted near our office building and insurrectionists breached the Capitol complex. The insurrection was a traumatic event for the entire Capitol Hill community – Members of Congress, U.S. Capitol Police, congressional staff, custodial and janitorial staff, and so many more feared for their lives and continue to struggle with the aftermath of the attack.

The events that transpired that day laid bare the divisions in our nation, fueled by former President Trump’s divisive, inflammatory rhetoric and the GOP’s perpetuation of the Big Lie. Despite their best effort, the attempted coup failed, and we returned to the House chamber to certify the election.

As I reflect on the one-year anniversary of January 6th, I am incredibly grateful to U.S. Capitol Police, who risked and lost their lives defending the Capitol; I am proud of my congressional colleagues, who, mere hours later, returned to the House floor and helped carry out our constitutional duty; and I pray for all those who are still struggling with the trauma of that day.

January 6th was an assault on America’s values, but the Capitol Hill community, and our nation, prevailed. Today, I join my colleagues in recommitting to the preservation and protection of our nation’s democracy.

Donald McEachin represents Virginia’s Fourth District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

