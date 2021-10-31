augusta free press news

McEachin announces grant for marine preservation

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, 4:23 pm

dwr virginiaCongressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for $62,322.86 to develop a program to help protect Brook Floater mussels from extinction.

So far, more than 30 species of mussels have already gone extinct and more than 65 percent are endangered.

“I am pleased to announce the DWR will be receiving these grant funds,” McEachin said. “It is crucial we are taking steps to preserve our oceanic ecosystems and marine species. This grant will help ensure the DWR can develop a strong program to protect Brook Floaters and maintain a diverse mussel population.”