McEachin announces FEMA funding

Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, 11:51 am

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced funding from FEMA of $1,602,499,30, which is 75% of the total cost for road repairs as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

“Hurricane Michael devastated much of the Commonwealth. From Southwest to Hampton Roads, flooding and tornadoes ravaged communities,” Congressman McEachin said. “Homes were destroyed, and lives were lost in this dangerous storm. As part of the recovery, road fixing was essential. These funds will reimburse and help pay for the significant road repair needed in Virginia. As recovery from the storm continues, over a year later, this funding will help ameliorate the significant financial costs.”

