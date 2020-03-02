Lynchburg woman dead in single-vehicle crash in Nelson County
A Lynchburg woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 151 in Nelson County on Sunday.
Virginia State Police Trooper T.A. Hackenbracht responded to the accident on Route 151 south of Fishertown Lane (Route 815) at 8:34 p.m. Sunday.
A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Veronica L. Jones, 58, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign and then the embankment. The impact of that crash caused the vehicle to cross back onto Route 151 and run off the left side of the road striking a pile of logs and a utility pole.
Jones died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Upon inspection of the scene, the trooper found a large rock had broken the windshield and was inside the vehicle. It was concluded that the rock struck the driver and was most likely the cause of death.
Virginia State Police encourages anyone who was traveling in the area between 8:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday and may have witnessed the crash to call (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.
The crash remains under investigation.
