Lynchburg Hillcats drop series opener to Charleston River Dogs, 10-4
The Lynchburg Hillcats continue to struggle in the month of July as they fall to the Charleston RiverDogs, 10-4 in six innings.
The Hillcats (5-11) were plagued by two big innings from the RiverDogs (8-7) as they exploded to a ten-run lead.
Charleston jumped out to a five-run lead after the second inning when they would bat around, including the first five hitters of the inning all reaching base. Oneill Manzueta would open things up with a two-run home run that set the pace for the rest of the inning.
In the third inning, the RiverDogs would tack on three more runs, extending their lead to eight. Logan Allen would drive home Manzueta with a single. The next batter, Angel Galarraga would double on a fly ball to right, scoring Allen. He would then score on a Spikes single to center field.
The RiverDogs would tack on runs in both the fourth and the fifth off the bat of Willy Vasquez. In the fourth, he opened the frame with a solo home run. In the fifth, Vasquez would single home Logan Allen, extending the lead to ten.
The Hillcats would gain some momentum in the bottom of the sixth when they loaded the bases with no one out. They would end up putting four runs on the board, with RBI’s from Yordys Valdes, Junior Sanquintin, Dayan Frias, and Joe Donovan. Frias and Donovan hit back-to-back doubles to cut the score to 10-4.
Before the start of the seventh, the skies would open, and the rain would force the game to its conclusion. Charleston and Lynchburg will square off again on Wednesday evening at 6:30 at Bank of the James Stadium.