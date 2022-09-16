Lynchburg Hillcats beat Fredericksburg Nationals, 5-2, to set up deciding playoff Game 3 on Friday
The Fredericksburg Nationals fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-2 Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium, setting up a deciding Game 3 in the the Carolina League North Divisional series Friday at 2:30.
Jarlin Susana suffered the loss on the mound for the FredNats. The 18-year-old allowed four walks plus a three-RBI double to Will Bartlett before exiting in the first with the score 4-0. Brendan Collins, Kyle Luckham, Tyler Schoff and Bryan Pena combined to allow just one run the rest of the way.
Sammy Infante picked up a single plus a hit-by-pitch and a walk to continue a hot start to the series. He had three hits in Game 1. Will Frizzell and Trey Lipscomb came up with RBIs, and the FredNats wore the deficit down to 4-2 in the sixth when Lipscomb’s sacrifice fly to right scored James Wood. Wood has now scored twice in the series.
A wild pitch led to an insurance run in the seventh though, and the Hillcats earned a win for Juan Zapata. The righty starter allowed just one run in five innings to get the win.
The FredNats and Hillcats will decide the series tomorrow afternoon. The winner will meet Charleston/Myrtle Beach Sept. 18-21 for the Carolina League championship. RHP Andry Lara is expected to get the start for the FredNats vs. LHP Ryan Webb for Lynchburg.
A live broadcast of the game will be available at frednats.com/broadcast. Advance tickets for the Championship series are available at frednats.com/tickets.