Luria delivers $900K Community Project Funding award to An Achievable Dream Academy

Rep. Elaine Luria presented a $900,000 Community Project Funding award to An Achievable Dream Academy Education Program, which will support core program expenses and expand educational opportunities at Seatack Elementary and Lynnhaven Middle Schools in Virginia Beach.

The CPF funding will also facilitate opening a high school location and adding grade levels to the program to reach K-12 status.

“This Community Project Funding award for will support our students and expand educational opportunities in communities where it is needed most,” Luria (D-VA-02) said. “There is no greater resource that we have in Coastal Virginia than our children, and we must continue to invest in their education and their future.”

In March, Rep. Luria announced more than $18.5 million in CPF awards for seven community projects to respond directly to the most pressing needs in Coastal Virginia. The funding will reverse decades of disinvestment in our communities, spur economic development and growth in the region, and make community healthier, safer, stronger, and more resilient.

Achievable Dream’s new addition at Lynnhaven Middle is officially underway with the money provided from Rep. Luria.

Construction of an approximately 25,000 square foot addition began in fall of 2021 and will be home to the first class of the Lynnhaven AADA High School Program. The completion date for the new building is January 2023.

