Longwood wins first Big South game in 14-3 rout of UNC Asheville

Longwood picked up its fifth in a row and its first in Big South play on Friday, 14-3, over UNC Asheville. The win brings Longwood’s record to 8-10 overall on the season.

Andrew Potojecki (3-1) was on the mound for his fifth start of the season and had his second straight quality start. ‘Poto’ finished with seven strikeouts on five hits and surrendered just two runs.

“Me and coach Mincey have been really been working on some stuff,” said Potojecki on what’s gone into his recent success. “Just trying to figure things out and what’s going to be effective for me as a pitcher, and not trying to be somebody I’m not.”

The redshirt sophomore has 13 innings pitched and 14 strikeouts total in his past two outings, both times he picked up the win.

The Lancers’ bats continued to be scorching hot, as they recorded double-digit hits in the eighth game this season, and had eight batters reach base at least twice. Eliot Dix and Michael Dolberry combined for five hits, four runs and seven RBI to lead the Lancers offensively.

“You know what, I’ll talk about Jack Schnell, and I told him the other night he’s had a tough go the last five or six days,” explained head coach Chad Oxendine on what’s clicking for the team offensively. “He’s been out here non-stop just trying to get himself going again. You put in the work and the balls going to roll your way. He’s just an example, the guys continue to work, work, work man everyone loves to hit so they’re out here all the time. They get their work in, they get their swings in and once they’re in the box they have the confidence they need.”

Schnell added two extra base hits to his overall tally today, and recorded an RBI.

Longwood got going early in the first inning through an RBI knock from Hunter Gilliam and a two RBI double through Eliot Dix.

The Bulldogs would respond in the top half of the second inning through a Tylan Reece single that scored Corbin Lanowitz.

The Lancers would add to their lead in the bottom half of the second thanks to singles from Gregory Ryan and Dix, again. Longwood would continue their lead in the bottom of the fourth through five more runs through ground outs and a bases loaded walk.

Asheville would score a run in the top half of the sixth inning when Corbin Lanowitz singled in Dominic Freeburger.

Longwood would immediately respond in their half of the sixth through a Michael Peterson sacrifice fly to center field that scored Eric Chorba.

In the bottom of the eighth, Michael Dolberry turned crushed a pitch over the left field fence for his first career homerun. The big shot scored Eliot Dix who had reached on a fielder’s choice prior.

Bryce Fisher (0-3) started on the mound for Asheville and picked up his third loss of the season. Fisher was unable to escape the first inning. The southpaw allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks. Brett Johnson relieved Fisher and pitched 2.2 innings. Johnson surrendered seven hits and five earned runs. The Bulldogs used five pitchers total and surrendered 14 runs on fifteen hits and eight walks.

“I talk about it all the time man, winnings tough,” said Oxendine on his first Big South win as head coach. “I told the guys tonight, great job, celebrate this win but it’s just one (win). We have a long road ahead of us and we’re going to get focused and get back to work tomorrow.”

Longwood return to action tomorrow at 2 p.m. for what is the second of three games against Asheville.

