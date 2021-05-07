Lime Kiln Theater announces 2021 Summer Concert Series

Live music under the stars will return in Lexington! Lime Kiln Theater has announced its Summer 2021 concert schedule along with a twist on the venue.

To ensure the safety and well-being of all performers, patrons, and volunteers, this Summer’s concerts will take place in The Quarry – just adjacent from the Bowl that everyone knows and loves. Patrons will be able to adequately and comfortably spread out and enjoy every show.

Visit the FAQ section at www.limekilntheater.org to view this season’s full operation plan, safety guidelines, and other general information.

Tickets are on sale now. Season passes are available for $299, and individual concert tickets are also available for purchase.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, June 19: The Lone Bellow with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

Friday, July 2: Seldom Scene

Saturday, July 17: Darrell Scott's Electrifying Trio

Sunday, Aug. 8: Watkins Family Hour with Jesse Harper

Friday, Aug. 13: Steep Canyon Rangers

Friday, Aug. 27: Town Mountain and Sierra Ferrell

Thursday, Sept. 9: Madison Cunningham and Hawktail

Friday, Sept. 24: Sam Bush Band with Will Lee & Danny Knicely

Saturday, Oct. 2: The Milk Carton Kids

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, and J.F. Brown Real Estate. Devils Backbone beer and local food and wine will be available for purchase at all shows.

Lime Kiln Arts Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, VA. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief pause due to the pandemic, Lime Kiln is thrilled to open its gates again for another summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

