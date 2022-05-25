Lime Kiln Theater adds Watkins Family Hour to 2022 summer schedule

Lime Kiln Theater has added another bonus show to its 2022 schedule, as Watkins Family Hour will perform on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Advance tickets are $35 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $40 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted. This show is ticketed separately and is not included with the 2022 season pass. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Returning to the studio as Watkins Family Hour, Sean and Sara Watkins consider brother sister a duo-centric record – yet one that feels bigger than just two people. With Sean primarily on guitar and Sara on fiddle, and with both of them sharing vocals, the siblings enlisted producer Mike Viola (Jenny Lewis, Mandy Moore, J.S. Ondara) and mixer-engineer Clay Blair to harness the energy and honesty of their live sound.

“From the beginning, our goal was to work on these songs to be as strong as they could be, just the two of us,” Sara explains. “And with a few exceptions on the record, that’s really how things were. It was a tight little group of us, working dense days where we could squeeze them in.”

Sean (who is four years older than Sara) adds, “Because of the limited amount of time we had collectively to spend in the studio, there was a general sense of urgency, which I think the three of us (Sara, Mike and I) kinda strive for on these days. We didn’t have that much time and that made it fun and exciting. It was just us, in one room, facing each other with some really great mics, often playing and singing at the same time, trying to capture what Sara and I do in a real way.”

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, J.F. Brown Real Estate, and Paradox Farm. Local food, Devils Backbone beer, Bold Rock hard cider, and a selection of other beers, wines, and beverages are available for purchase at all shows.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, Virginia. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. Following a successful 2021 season, Lime Kiln is thrilled to present another annual series of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org, or check them out on social media at facebook.com/limekilntheater, instagram.com/limekilntheater, or open.spotify.com/user/limekilntheater.

