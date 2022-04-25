Liberty grinds out 9-8 victory to complete sweep of North Florida

Third baseman Cameron Foster’s two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning propelled the Liberty Flames past the North Florida Ospreys 10-9 at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium on Sunday. With the win, the Flames sweep the three-game ASUN series from the Ospreys.

With visiting North Florida leading 9-8 with two outs and Liberty runners on second and third, Foster ripped his third hit of the game, a single, scoring both runners for a 10-9 Flames lead. Reliever Cade Hungate followed with a scoreless ninth inning to seal the Liberty victory.

Foster finished the contest with a game-high three hits and drove in three runs in the game. Second baseman Nate Keeter added two hits and two RBI for the Flames.

Liberty and North Florida swapped the lead serval times in the contest. The lead change four times between the two squads after the fifth.

The Flames move to 26-12 overall and 12-6 in ASUN Conference play. The Ospreys fall to 16-25 overall and 6-12 in the ASUN standings.

