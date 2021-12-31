Liberty closes out 2021 with homecourt win over Boyce College

Liberty extended its home winning streak to 42 games on Friday afternoon at Liberty Arena, defeating Boyce College, 91-60.

Liberty improves to 9-6 on the season, led by Darius McGhee scoring a game-high 21 points.

After getting off to a slow start to the game, the Flames got in a rhythm, ending the first half shooting 56 percent in the half. Liberty was led by McGhee (16 points) and Shiloh Robinson (10 points) combining to score 26 of Liberty’s 48 points in the first half.

The Flames were able to control the paint outscoring Boyce College 24-8 inside the paint in the first half as the Flames went into the break with a 48-29 lead.

Brody Peebles (8 points) and Kyle Rode (11 points) got hot in the second half, scoring 19 of Liberty’s 32 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half. The Flames continued to be exceptional on offense, shooting 51 percent (17-33) in the second half, recording 11 assists on 17 made shots.

Seven different players would score for the Flames in the latter half as Liberty cruised.

“I think Boyce did a good job of trying to execute their stuff, and they were tough-minded,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “That was a good game for us because we needed to play hard in order to win the game. It is a long trip back from Hawaii and I am not into excuses, but I do know when you travel back the time difference is five hours and some of our guys traveled 14 to 18 hours back; we started defending a little bit better and got a couple of easy baskets.”

