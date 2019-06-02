Liberty Baseball: Flames eliminated by Tennessee in Chapel Hill Regional

After Liberty tied the contest in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Tennessee Volunteers pushed across a two-out unearned run in the 10th, defeating the Flames 6-5 and eliminating them from the 2019 NCAA Chapel Hill, N.C. Regional, Sunday at Boshamer Stadium.

Volunteers right-hander Redmond Walsh worked out of a bases loaded, no one out jam in the ninth inning to prevent the Flames from winning and send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, a two-out throwing error moved the go-ahead run to third for Tennessee and Rucker followed with a single to score what proved to be the winning run.

Liberty senior third baseman Tyler Galazin led all hitter with three hits and two RBI in his final game in a Flames uniform.

Liberty finishes the year with a 43-21 record. Tennessee moves to 40-20 and advances to the regional final to play North Carolina later this evening.

