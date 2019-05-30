Liberty Baseball: Brabrand selected to Collegiate Baseball All-America Team

Liberty relief pitcher Evan Brabrand has been named to the 2019 Collegiate Baseball All-America third team. The publication announced the team this morning.

Brabrand, a redshirt senior, becomes the eighth player in program history to be selected to a postseason All-American team and is the first pitcher named an All-American since Jared Lyons was honored by Collegiate Baseball in 2015. The right-hander was named to the publication’s third team.

Brabrand, who was named to the 2019 ASUN All-Conference first team, enters this weekend’s NCAA Chapel Hill, N.C. Regional, with a 4-2 mark, a 1.56 ERA and 13 saves over 57 2/3 innings. The senior right-hander has appeared in 24 games, striking out 62 and walking 12.

The Raleigh, N.C., native leads the ASUN Conference in saves and is 11th nationally. Earlier this season, he was one of four relievers named to the Perfect Game Midseason All-American team and was included on the Midseason Watch List for the 2019 NCBWA Stopper of the Year.

Currently, Brabrand is second on Liberty’s single season save list. His 13th save came in the Flames’ 4-3 victory in the 2019 ASUN title on Sunday.

Liberty, 42-19, will face Tennessee in the NCAA Chapel Hill, N.C. Regional, Friday at Boshamer Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

