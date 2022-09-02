Lawson’s late homer pushes FredNats to 12th straight win over Delmarva
Cortland Lawson hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and drove in four runs, and the FredNats beat the Delmarva Shorebirds for a 12th straight time on Thursday night by a final of 11-9.
The FredNats scored four runs in the second inning on RBI singles from Jared McKenzie and Jacob Young, and a two-run single by Lawson. Delmarva scored three in the third and five in the fifth to take an 8-6 lead after a two-run single by Will Frizzell in the fourth inning.
A pair of two out RBIs in the sixth tied the game at eight. Maxwell Romero Jr. got the first – his first career RBI – on a double to make it 8-7. Young then drove him in with a single to tie the game.
Lawson hit the two-run homer in the seventh, his second as a FredNat. It was 10-8 at that point, and then Branden Boissiere drove in an insurance run in the ninth for an eventual 11-9 win.
Six out of the nine men in the FredNat lineup had at least two hits on a 15-hit night for the team. Young and Frizzell each drove in two runs, and Lawson drove in four.
Brendan Collins (4-2) got the win, pitching 2.1 innings of two-hit ball in relief. Riggs Threadgill picked up his 8th save.
With the win, the FredNats’ magic number to clinch the division shrinks to five. Andry Lara starts tomorrow for the FredNats as they go for 13 in a row over the Shorebirds.