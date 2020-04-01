Key reasons to use a Xiaomi smartphone in the mobile casino

Xiaomi is one of the Chinese brands with the most presence in the world of smartphones and one of the most used by mobile casino players from all around the world. With its devices it is able to stand up to the most veteran firms in the sector and they have very similar characteristics to the top of the range. Recently the firm presented its Mi 10 in depth, which we are going to compare with the Samsung Galaxy S20, the other heavyweight right now in the world of mobile phones.

External differences between the Mi 10 and the Galaxy S20

Two great phones and top features come together in this comparison of the Mi 10 and the Samsung Galaxy S20. We’ll start by looking at the aspects of both phones and then dive right in with the internal hardware. To begin with the Chinese firm’s phone is 0.47 inches larger than the Korean one making a difference of 6.2 inches to 6.67 respectively. However, more space doesn’t mean more resolution, where the S20 mounts a 1440p Dynamic AMOLED panel compared to the Mi 10’s AMOLED 1080p. On the front side we also have an important difference and that is that the Xiaomi Mi 10’s camera has 20 MPX, 10 more than the S20.

If we go to the back we see that the Mi 10 has opted for a different aesthetic from the other firms when it comes to putting their lenses. In both phones are housed in the upper left putting four cameras in front of three. If we take a look at the data sheet, the Mi 10 is the only one of the two that has a 108 MPX sensor in the main camera that can only be seen in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The rest of the sensors would be 108+2+13+2 MPX (distributed in main sensor, depth sensor, wide angle and macro), as opposed to the 12+12+64 MPX of the S20.

Four reasons to play online casino

One obvious benefit of playing on the Internet is that you won’t feel the stress that many people feel when they play at physical casinos. Playing online you have numerous options and the added bonus of being able to choose stress-free what interests you most… without having to pay attention to what others might say or pose.

If you wish, you can play in an online casino in shorts or tracksuit, at home or from wherever you like. But, in addition, the casino websites do not close for holidays or vacations, but are available every day, every week and every month of the year.

Safe deposits and withdrawals

You may feel that using your credit card to play online is unsafe, but fortunately it is not. If you play at legal and licensed online casinos, you can be sure that they use advanced encryption and logging systems so that your banking and personal details are not compromised.

If you still don’t want to use the card or don’t have one, on regulated casino websites you will always have other safe and reliable options for deposits and withdrawals. Among the most common are electronic purses like Paypal, Neteller or Krill; prepaid cards like PaysafeCard, and bank transfers.

Great variety of games

Another advantage of internet casinos is the enormous amount of games they offer today, with possibilities that cover the demands of players of all levels, from the beginner to the experienced gambler. And this includes both a great number of games and many options within each of them.

Moreover, while at a physical casino you have to move around to play what you like, online you have everything at a glance and accessible at a click: card games like blackjack or baccarat, roulette, hundreds of video games and slots, and even live roulette.

Bonuses, offers and promotions

Competition between online casinos is very intense at present, with dozens of websites offering them legally. In order to gain market share, most of them launch welcome offers, promotions, free spins, no deposit bonuses, or loyalty programs with exclusive advantages and preferential treatment.

Customer service

The casinos usually provide you with several ways of contacting them so that you can ask questions and solve incidents. In fact, there are several casino websites that have contact e-mail, telephone and even live chat, and the best ones provide 24-hour support.

