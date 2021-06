Joe Bonamassa brings fall tour to Richmond

Published Saturday, Jun. 12, 2021, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Joe Bonamassa has announced an extensive run of 33 dates across the U.S. for fall 2021 that includes a stop at Dominion Energy Center in Richmond on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Tickets for all shows are available at joeb.me/JB-Tickets.

The fall tour kicks off with two nights at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where Bonamassa recorded his new live release, “Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman.”

To order, visit joeb.me/NowServing.

Related

Comments