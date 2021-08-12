Jo Koy’s Funny is Funny World Tour coming to Altria Theater

Published Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, 7:49 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Comedian Jo Koy will bring his Funny Is Funny World Tour to Altria Theater in Richmond on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available to purchase at AltriaTheater.com, the Altria Theater box office, or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world’s most prestigious venues, including Radio City Music Hall (New York), Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Los Angeles), Mall of Asia Arena (Manila), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai) and ICC Theatre (Sydney).

In March, the comedian released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate, with Harper Collins. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, a country and the world.

Koy recently finished production with Amblin Partners and Dan Lin’s Ridback for the comedy film “Easter Sunday,” releasing in theaters April 1, 2022. The feature film will be loosely based on Koy’s life experiences and will be set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The comedian has had five highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix including his latest variety special In His Element current streaming on Netflix with plans to shoot his third stand-up special in 2022. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, “The Koy Pond with Jo Koy” by Starburns Audio.