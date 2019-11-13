Investigations? Donald Trump wanted a lot more than that from Ukraine

One thing we’re missing with all the talk about President Trump pushing Ukraine into undertaking investigations of Joe Biden: Trump didn’t want actual “investigations.”

I mean, seriously.

“Investigations”?

An investigation would involve examining evidence. Interviewing witnesses. Double- and triple-checking documents, sources, resources.

Sometimes investigations prove fruitful and lead to actions.

Sometimes investigations go nowhere.

Trump didn’t want an actual investigation of Joe Biden, or an investigation of Joe Biden by proxy through his son, Hunter.

He wanted Ukraine to say that it had undertaken an investigation into the Bidens and come up with something.

Wanted. Make that “still wants.”

We undersell the hell out of how dirty the whole thing is by playing along that Trump wanted “investigations,” is my point.

He wanted dirt.

He actually wants to throw his political rivals in jail.

“Lock her up!” from the 2016 campaign wasn’t just a rally cry.

Donald Trump is a wannabe dictator.

That’s what this impeachment process is about.

A man has put a dollar value on the office of the presidency, and he’s proven willing to flush the Constitution and 232 years of American history down the toilet to ring every cent of that value into his net worth.

Trump is a clear and present danger to the security of the United States.

“Investigations.” You’re so naïve.

Column by Chris Graham

