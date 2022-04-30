Infante shines, but FredNats fall to Charleston, 6-5

Sammy Infante went deep, scored twice and drove in two Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, but the FredNats fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 6-5.

Infante’s heroics – which also included a leaping play on a bouncer to catch a runner at the plate in the 8th – nearly netted a win for the FredNats in a tightly-contested game. A dramatic late home run by Fredvill Chevez in the 8th and an error in left in the 9th proved to be the difference in the contest.

Each team finished the game with seven hits. The FredNats committed five errors. The RiverDogs committed three.

The FredNats got out to a 3-0 lead with the help of an Infante RBI single, a throwing error, and an RBI groundout by Andry Arias in the fourth. Home runs by Oneill Manzueta and later Chevez aided in the Charleston rally. Orlando Ribalta (0-1) took the loss after the fifth FredNat error led to the winning run. Jack Snyder (1-0) earned the win after leaving Viandel Pena on second to end the game.

LHP Dustin Saenz (1-0, 4.60 ERA) will take the mound tomorrow looking to pitch the FredNats back to a series lead at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. RHP JJ Goss (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is expected to start for Charleston. First pitch on Star Wars Night sponsored by Mary Washington Healthcare is scheduled for 6:05 PM ET.

